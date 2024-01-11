Chargers meet with Giants executive about general manager job

New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown interviewed for the vacant general manager job with the Chargers. (Gary McCullough / Associated Press)

The Chargers announced that they completed their first outside interview for their general manager job Thursday, meeting with Brandon Brown.

For the last two seasons, Brown has served as assistant general manager of the New York Giants.

He spent five years with Philadelphia before that, working in personnel and scouting.

Brown, 35, whose time in NFL front offices includes stops in Indianapolis and with the New York Jets, played collegiately at Fordham. He also has a degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando.

On Wednesday, the Chargers interviewed JoJo Wooden, who ended the season as their interim general manager. Formerly the director of player personnel, Wooden has been with the Chargers since 2013.

Read more: After Chargers pick coach and GM, big decisions lie ahead on costly roster

Shortly after firing Tom Telesco as general manager and Brandon Staley as head coach on Dec. 15, Chargers president of football operations John Spanos said the team would run searches for both jobs concurrently.

The Chargers so far have announced two head coach interviews: Giff Smith, who was their interim head coach over the final three games, and Kellen Moore, their offensive coordinator.

They have requested interviews with eight coaches who are with other teams, including Dan Quinn (Dallas defensive coordinator), Steve Wilks (San Francisco defensive coordinator) and Ben Johnson (Detroit offensive coordinator).

In-person interviews with coaches employed by other NFL teams are prohibited until after the divisional round of the playoffs, which conclude Jan. 21.

This week, the Chargers also blocked the Giants’ request to interview special teams coach Ryan Ficken, who remains under contract.

Read more: News Analysis: Who might Chargers pursue to coach? Some familiar names are surfacing

Get the best, most interesting and strangest stories of the day from the L.A. sports scene and beyond from our newsletter The Sports Report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.