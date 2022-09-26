Reports: Chargers LT Rashawn Slater ruptures biceps tendon, expected to miss rest of season

Los Angeles Chargers left tackle Rashawn Slater suffered a ruptured left biceps tendon Sunday and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

It's another blow for the Chargers (1-2) who have battled injuries already this year. Quarterback Justin Herbert, now without his blindside protector, is playing through a fractured rib cartilage injury. Defensive end Joey Bosa left Sunday's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a groin injury.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson didn't play due to a lingering ankle injury. On offense, center Corey Linsley (knee) and No. 1 wide receiver Keenan Allen (hamstring) were inactive. Receiver Jalen Guyton exited with a knee injury.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

HARD TO STOP: 'Slim Reaper' DeVonta Smith rises above to give Eagles A.J. Brown complement

Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater (70) walks off the field during the second half against the Jaguars.

Slater suffered the injury in the third quarter and was replaced by backup Storm Norton.

The 13th overall pick in the 2021 draft, Slater made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. In 175 snaps this season, Slater allowed three pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Rashawn Slater is probably the best left tackle in the AFC. His season-ending biceps injury is a significant loss for a 1-2 Chargers team already dealing with a lot of injuries. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) September 26, 2022

Rashawn Slater is probably the best left tackle in the AFC. His season-ending biceps injury is a significant loss for a 1-2 Chargers team already dealing with a lot of injuries. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) September 26, 2022

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rashawn Slater, Chargers LT, to miss year with ruptured biceps tendon