Chargers tight end Hunter Henry suffers tibia plateau fracture to left knee

One of the Los Angeles Chargers’ biggest weapons has once again been sidelined by injury. Tight end Hunter Henry suffered a tibia plateau fracture to his left knee during Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Henry will continue to be evaluated, though the team did not provide a timetable for his return. The Chargers did not place Henry on injured reserve, leaving some hope he could return this season.

The 24-year-old Henry missed all but one game last season after recovering from a torn ACL. Henry missed the entirety of the regular season, but was able to return for the team’s loss in the AFC Divisional Round. Now fully recovered, Henry was expected to play a major role for the Chargers in 2019.

The former second-round pick has shown flashes of excellence since being drafted in 2016. During his rookie year, Henry scored eight touchdowns. He followed that up with another promising year in 2017, in which he racked up 579 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns in 14 games.

