Chargers lose tackles leader to rival Chiefs; JK Scott, Donald Parham Jr. staying

Linebacker Drue Tranquill led the Chargers in tackles last season with 144. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The Chargers announced Friday they have agreed to terms with punter JK Scott and tight end Donald Parham Jr.

The Chargers also lost their first internal free agent Friday when linebacker Drue Tranquill agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the AFC West-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Scott had a net average of 41.5 yards and consistently drew praise for his hang time last season. The Chargers led the NFL by forcing the opposition to make 33 fair catches.

Parham was limited to six games in 2022 because of injury. He finished with 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown.

Tranquill, a fourth-round draft pick in 2019, had a breakout year in 2022, finishing with a team-best 144 tackles and career-high five sacks.

The Chargers signed veteran free-agent linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had been with Minnesota, earlier this week.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.