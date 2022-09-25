Chargers lose pass rusher Joey Bosa, LT Rashawn Slater to injury

Joey Bosa joined the ranks of key injured Chargers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Justin Herbert's job got considerably harder on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback started against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a game-time decision after tearing rib cartilage in Week 2. He then lost his blind-side protection in the second half. Left tackle Rashawn Slater left the game in the third quarter with a biceps injury and was listed as questionable to return. The Chargers also lost Pro-Bowl pass rusher Joey Bosa, who exited in the first half with a groin injury and was ruled out after halftime.

Add them to a list of key injures for the Chargers, who started Sunday with No. 1 receiver Keenan Allen and Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson also sidelined.

It wasn't immediately clear how long Bosa and Slater would be sidelined, but any time missed is a big blow for a Chargers team playing with an injured quarterback. Bosa is four-time Pro Bowler and the anchor of the Chargers pass rush. Opponents will be able to focus on Khalil Mack on the other side of the Chargers defense as long as he's sidelined.

Slater, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the NFL's best young linemen. After being selected with the 13th pick in the 2021 draft, he made the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season. Backup Storm Norton replaced him at left tackle on Sunday.