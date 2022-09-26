Chargers reportedly lose LT Rashawn Slater for rest of season due to ruptured bicep

The Los Angeles Chargers can add yet another brutal injury to the pile Monday. Pro Bowl left tackle Rashawn Slater will reportedly miss the rest of the 2022 NFL season due to a ruptured bicep tendon, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Slater sustained the injury during the team's Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Slater left the contest in the third quarter. He was deemed questionable to return.

Slater — who was selected by the team in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft — quickly established himself as a strong player upon entering the NFL. He started 16 games for the Chargers as a rookie and played 100 percent of the offensive snaps in those games. Slater performed well enough to be elected to the Pro Bowl in his first season. He also finished fourth in the offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Through two games, Slater was once again on pace to play every offensive snap for the Chargers in 2022. He was limited to 86 percent of the snaps after leaving in Week 3.

Injuries mounting for Los Angeles

The Chargers are already dealing with a number of significant injuries. Star pass rusher Joey Bosa also left Sunday's game due to a groin injury. Bosa sustained the injury in the first quarter, and was ruled out at halftime. It's unclear whether Bosa will miss time due to the injury.

Quarterback Justin Herbert came into the contest with a rib cartilage fracture. There was uncertainty over whether Herbert would suit up in Week 3, but he played. Herbert struggled during the start, completing a season-low 55.6 percent of his passes for 297 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception in the 38-10 loss.

Herbert did not have his No. 1 target — wide receiver Kennan Allen — for the contest due to a hamstring injury. Star cornerback J.C. Jackson missed the game with an ankle injury.