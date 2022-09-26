Breaking news:

Chargers lose Jalen Guyton to torn ACL

Michael David Smith
Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton will miss the rest of the season.

Guyton suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

The injury happened after Guyton made his biggest play of the season, a 54-yard catch. Guyton has been mostly a backup in his four seasons with the Chargers, but he has speed to stretch the field, which the Chargers will miss.

Guyton signed a one-year contract to stay with the Chargers this year and will be a free agent in March.

