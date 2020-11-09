Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert thought he had the signature win of his rookie year. And then instant replay intervened.

Herbert was outstanding today against the Raiders, throwing for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns, including an apparent game-winner to Donald Parham Jr. as time expired. But on instant replay, Parham didn’t maintain control as he hit the ground, the pass was ruled incomplete, and the Raiders won 31-26.

Herbert was poised and in command of the offense throughout, and although he took some very hard hits and did have to come out of the game for one play, he never let up. It was another heartbreaking loss for Herbert in a rookie year that has had plenty of them. The Chargers keep coming up just short.

On the play before that pass to Parham, Herbert hit Mike Williams in the end zone with one second left, but Williams couldn’t hold on as Isaiah Johnson hit him. Herbert did everything he could, except find a way to win.

The Raiders employed a run-first offense to try to keep Herbert off the field, and it was fairly successful, with Las Vegas totaling 26 carries for 160 yards. Derek Carr didn’t have a great game, but he did have two touchdown passes and no interceptions.

With the win, the Raiders improve to 5-3, and they have a good chance of making a playoff run during the second half of the season. The Chargers fall to 2-6, and just keep finding ways to lose.

Chargers lose another heartbreaker, as Raiders win on replay review originally appeared on Pro Football Talk