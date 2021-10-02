Chargers looking into defensive mirror as Raiders come to town

Former Chargers Denzel Perryman and Casey Hayward (29) have found a home on the Raiders' defense. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Pres)

This is a defense that features Denzel Perryman making tackles in the middle, Casey Hayward shadowing receivers on the outside and Darius Philon plugging the line of scrimmage.

It could be the 2018 Chargers or the opponent the Chargers face Monday night.

The Las Vegas Raiders will arrive at SoFi Stadium with very few secrets and a lot of familiar names, including defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“This defense has been around the NFL for a while,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “I’ve always thought that Gus was — I don't know if he was the founder or the godfather of this defense, but I've always felt like he's one of the best at coaching it.”

Bradley was the Chargers’ defensive coordinator from 2017 to '20. He lost his job when Anthony Lynn was fired following last season.

Not quite two weeks later, Jon Gruden hired Bradley to be his defensive coordinator in Las Vegas. The Raiders eventually added Perryman, Hayward and Philon, all former Chargers as well.

Gruden’s defensive staff also includes former Chargers assistants Richard Smith, Ron Milus and Ryan Milus.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen said what he has seen of Las Vegas’ defense from the first three weeks of this season looks “very familiar.” He said knowing the scheme intimately “gives us a great advantage.”

In three victories to open the season, the Raiders have been led by quarterback Derek Carr and the NFL’s top-rated passing attack. Only five teams are averaging more than Las Vegas’ 30 points per game.

But Bradley’s defense has been good enough to limit Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and hold Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger to two touchdowns.

“It's not complicated, but they execute so well,” Lombardi said. “It can be challenging to attack.”

That’s the way the Chargers played under Bradley when they were successful, including during that 2018 season. That’s the last time the Chargers made the playoffs.

In Bradley’s scheme, there typically are few blitzes and even fewer disguises. The idea is to keep things simple to allow players to operate freely and with speed. Big-play prevention is a primary goal.

“I do expect a few wrinkles, specifically maybe on third down,” Lombardi said. “I don't think they're ever really trying to trick you. They’re trying to out-execute you, and they often do a really good job of that.”

Despite all the connections and X-and-O details available, Chargers coach Brandon Staley dismissed the notion that any of it will greatly influence what happens Monday.

“I don't think it factors in too much,” he said. “The thing about the NFL is you have so much information on most people that there's not really anywhere to hide.

“They have a good sense of the talent level of all of our guys, just from a personnel standpoint … their strengths and weaknesses. But how we’re using them this year is different than it was when he was here.”

Kenneth Murray Jr. has had his ups and downs so far this season, but the Chargers have not lost confidence in the linebacker. (Jeff Roberson / Associated Press)

Murray minutes

Kenneth Murray Jr. played every defensive snap for the Chargers in their Week 1 victory at Washington. The only other defender who never came out was safety Derwin James Jr., the group’s signal caller and recognized leader.

Just two weeks later, Murray was on the field for a career-low 51% of the snaps in the win at Kansas City.

“There have been some really good moments for him and there have been some moments that we need him to produce more,” Staley said. “With young players in this league, the timeline for when it comes on is different for everybody. The biggest thing is we're not disappointed at all with him.”

Murray has sputtered from his inside linebacker spot in the Chargers’ new scheme. He was replaced against the Chiefs by Drue Tranquill, who finished with eight tackles and split a sack with edge rusher Joey Bosa. Murray had two tackles.

Murray, in his second season, was the Chargers’ other first-round draft choice last year, taken at No. 23 overall, 17 spots after they selected quarterback Justin Herbert.

Murray finished his rookie season with 107 tackles, a franchise record for a first-year player. But he also struggled at one point in the middle of the season and was pulled during a game against the Raiders.

Staley said the fact the Chargers have three viable starters at inside linebacker — including Tranquill and Kyzir White — is an “advantage” for Murray, meaning he has time to adjust.

“When you're unpacking all the offense that you have to defend and learning a new defense, there's just a timeline on that for some guys,” Staley said. “We're working through that with him. … Kenny Murray is going to be a good player, and we're just going to stick with it.”

