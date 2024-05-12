Chargers lock up six rookies to contracts, three remain unsigned

The Chargers officially signed six members of their 2024 NFL draft class to four-year contracts.

Linebacker Junior Colson, cornerbacks Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, running back Kimani Vidal and wide receivers Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson inked their rookie deals.

The players who remain unsigned are offensive tackle Joe Alt, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe.

Coaches saw their draftees at work this past week, as Los Angeles held its rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

