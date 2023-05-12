Chargers lock up six rookies to contracts, one remains unsigned

The Chargers officially signed six members of their 2023 NFL draft class to four-year contracts Friday.

Wide receivers Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, linebacker Daiyan Henley, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden, defensive tackle Scott Matlock and quarterback Max Duggan inked their rookie deals.

The only player that remains unsigned is edge defender Tuli Tuipulotu.

Coaches got to see their draftees at work today, as Los Angeles began its rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA.

