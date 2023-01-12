Chargers list Mike Williams as questionable

The Chargers only have one player with an injury designation for Saturday night’s game against the Jaguars, but it is a significant one.

Wide receiver Mike Williams is listed as questionable because of a back injury. Williams missed practice all week and head coach Brandon Staley said that’s because the belief is that he needed time off more than practice work.

“The reps aren’t what matter, the rest is,” Staley said, via Bridget Condon of NFL Media.

Williams was injured in the Week 18 loss to the Broncos, which led to criticism of Staley for having him and other starters on the field in a game that had no bearing on the team’s playoff position.

