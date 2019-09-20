Chargers list Michael Badgley as questionable

The Chargers hope to have their kicker this week, but they aren’t certain Michael Badgley will kick despite full practices Thursday and Friday. Los Angeles lists Badgley as questionable with his right groin injury.

Badgley was inactive last week, with punter Ty Long also handling kicking duties.

Long made a 39-yard field goal and an extra point, but he missed field goals of 39 and 41 yards in a 13-10 loss to the Lions.

The Chargers, of course, ruled out tight end with Hunter Henry, who is recovering from a tibial plateau fracture. The team signed tight end Lance Kendricks this week for depth purposes.

Cornerback Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful after missing practice all week.