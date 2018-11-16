Chargers list Bosa as questionable for Sunday vs. Broncos

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New Orleans Saints in Carson, Calif. Bosa practiced for the first time in two months on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, as he tries to come back from a foot injury. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa and tight end Antonio Gates are listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Friday that Bosa remains a game-time decision but that he looked good in team and individual drills after missing two months due to a bone bruise to his left foot. Bosa has been listed as limited on the practice report this week.

Gates did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a knee injury but was a limited participant Friday.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen (finger/hip) is expected to play after being listed as limited the past two days. Mike Williams was a full participant Friday after being limited on Thursday.

Cornerback Trevor Williams (knee) is out for Sunday's game.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

