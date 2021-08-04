Chargers’ Linval Joseph believes Corey Linsley will help him get another contract

As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron.

As the pads have officially come on at Chargers training camp, nose tackle Linval Joseph expressed what it’s like to be able to battle against All-Pro center Corey Linsley in the trenches.

“Oh, it’s been great, man. It’s been great. I feel like it may give me the opportunity to get another deal. I’m going to come out here every day. He’s going to give me his all, I’m going to give him my all.

Hopefully, I come out on top. He’s fast. He’s smart. I’m glad he’s on our team. I’ve played against him for six years in a row, twice a year, and we had some good battles,” Joseph said.

The Bolts signed Joseph last offseason to replace Brandon Mebane as the clog of the defense, which ended up paying dividends in 2020.

Playing 725 snaps this past season, which was nine shy of a career-high, Joseph not only contributed as someone who commanded double teams, but he made plays against the pass and run.

Moving like someone lighter than 329 pounds, Joseph finished with 62 tackles, 14 quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss and two QB hits.

Heading into this season, Joseph should not only benefit from being able to practice against one of the league’s best centers, but play in a system that will put him in favorable matchups to make plays.

If he produces like he did last season, the 32-year old should garner another contract next offseason. If not with Los Angeles, some other team would be happy to have him in their defensive line room.