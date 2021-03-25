Chargers LB Uchenna Nwosu poised for breakout season in 2021

Gavino Borquez
·1 min read
After being relegated to a rotational role the past three seasons, linebacker Uchenna Nwosu is positioned to take a big leap this upcoming season.

Last season, Nwosu proved to be the team’s second best pass rusher behind Joey Bosa and a consistent run defender, but he was never rewarded for his efforts.

Instead, he wasn’t given a set role, being used as an off-ball strongside linebacker on top of being a situational pass-rusher.

Now heading into his fourth season, Nwosu currently projects as a starting outside linebacker in head coach Brandon Staley’s 3-4 system, with Melvin Ingram no longer taking the spotlight.

The anticipation with Nwosu going into the 2021 season is real. Not only has he flashed enough to be an impactful starter, but the sky is limit knowing what Staley was able to do with Leonard Floyd with the Rams last season.

Floyd is coming off his most productive year as a pro after totaling career-highs in sacks (12.5), tackles (55) and quarterback hits (19), as well as a career-best 52 total pressures.

With his defensive snaps being under 40% in each of his three seasons, Nwosu has still totaled 10 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, 48 quarterback pressures and 22 hurries.

Under the guidance of Staley, Nwosu could be in for a monstrous season. One that may earn him another contract, considering he will be a free agent at the end of the 2021 season.

