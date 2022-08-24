Chargers LB Kenneth Murray using setbacks as motivation

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray faced plenty of adversity during his sophomore season.

Since training camp last year, Murray dealt with ankle issues. It worsened during practice before Los Angeles’ Week 4 Monday night game against the Raiders. As a result, he spent five weeks on the injured reserve and some time on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

When on the field, Murray struggled with missed tackles, over-pursuing ball carriers, and struggling to shed blocks and work off contact. He ended up experiencing a new position as an edge defender late in the season when the team was limited with players at the spot. That was a challenge.

Murray had ankle surgery in early April and opened training camp on the physically unable to prepare (PUP) list. On Monday, it marked him being cleared to come off and his first day of practice since undergoing the procedure.

Murray acknowledged that all of the time in the rehab room by himself while his teammates got work on the field was difficult. All of Murray’s setbacks this past year are fuel to make an impact in 2022.

“I think everything happens for a reason,” Murray said. “Honestly, I truly do believe that everything that I’ve been through up to this point has been preparing me for this moment.”

The Chargers plan to ease him back into football shape, but Murray is confident that he will be ready to play in the season opener against the Raiders.

When he is ready to take the field, Murray will start in base packages, while Drue Tranquill and Kyle Van Noy will start in nickel packages.

“He’s a very versatile player. He’s physical, has size and speed. Just really brings a lot more depth to that inside linebacker room,” Staley said on what Murray adds to the team. “He’s been in the NFL for two years now, so he’s acquired some experiences.”

