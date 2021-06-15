Chargers LB Drue Tranquill throws shade at former defensive coordinator

Tuesday marked the first time that Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill spoke to the media since he suffered a season-ending injury in the first game of the 2020 campaign.

After enjoying a solid rookie season, it was expected that Tranquill was going to take another step in Year 2, but the injury put everything to a halt.

Now heading into his third year, Tranquill will be one of the starting linebackers alongside Kenneth Murray in new head coach Brandon Staley’s defense.

When asked about what’s different with this defensive scheme, Tranquill made a not-so-subtle jab at former defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Tranquill brought up a play towards the end of his first year against the Chiefs where he was tasked with running up the middle of the field with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chargers rotate to two-deep before the snap again and end up with Tyreek Hill covered by linebacker Drue Tranquill. Would not recommend pic.twitter.com/7LBukQkFDi — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) January 27, 2020

Bradley’s defense required linebackers to match up with even the fastest skill players in coverage, whereas Staley’s scheme is going to put players in the right position to win.

While there will still be coverage responsibilities, Tranquill said that Staley’s defense is going to allow them to be more “downhill” on run action and really play linebacker, reiterating what Murray talked about last week.