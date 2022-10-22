Chargers’ keys to victory over Seahawks in Week 7

The Chargers host the Seahawks with a chance to tie their all-time series at 26 victories apiece.

Los Angeles is hurting, however, missing wide receiver Joshua Palmer, tight end Donald Parham Jr., running back Joshua Kelley, and kicker Dustin Hopkins on top of preexisting injuries.

Here’s how L.A. can overcome those obstacles to advance to 5-2.

Figure it out on the fly

With all those injuries piling up, it’s time for the Chargers to use game action as an evaluation period. Listen, with Justin Herbert under center, Los Angeles should win this game. But with Palmer out and Keenan Allen questionable again this week with his hamstring injury, the wide receiver depth is a huge question mark. Mike Williams is healthy, but if Allen doesn’t play, DeAndre Carter will be the second wide receiver. Jason Moore is also on the active roster, and Michael Bandy was signed to the active roster. Same thing at running back, where we’ll see rookie Isaiah Spiller for the first time without Kelley. Injuries are bound to happen to every team; the truly great ones have their depth step up. Let’s see it on Sunday.

Get the real J.C. Jackson

How does Jackson respond to being benched on Monday after another putrid half of football? The splash free agent signing said this week that his plan was to do extra film study and spend even more time at the team facility to prove he deserves this staff’s decision to reinsert him into the starting lineup. I think Seattle is a potential get-right game for Jackson, who excels as a press man corner against physical receivers. The Seahawks happen to have that exact player in D.K. Metcalf. As Brandon Staley said postgame last week, there are some situations where you can’t press, and Jackson will have to be better in those. But for the most part, the Chargers should be able to leave Jackson on an island with Metcalf. If he performs, it could be exactly what he needs to get the season turned around. If he falters or suffers another mental error in zone coverage with Tyler Lockett nearby, the woes may only worsen.

Trick the rookies on third down

On offense, Seattle has two rookies starting at offensive tackle, contributing to their 20.7% sack rate on third downs. The Seahawks seem to struggle to pick up blitzes, an area we know Staley’s defense is proficient in. If the Chargers continue to disguise their pressure looks the way they did on Monday, it could be another standout game for Drue Tranquill and/or Derwin James, let alone the tantalizing prospect of Khalil Mack going against a rookie no matter what side he’s playing on.

Defensively, both outside corners for Seattle are also rookies with a tough matchup against the lightning-fast progressions of Justin Herbert. As we talked about with the injuries at wide receiver, the Chargers will need someone to step up, but who’s to say they can’t against a rookie? Maybe this is just a heavy dose of Mike Williams and Gerald Everett, but someone like Carter or Bandy could also shine. That’s especially true if Joe Lombardi dials up some creative looks in third-down situations – Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant have combined for three pass interference calls this season.

Help out Trey Pipkins

Watching Monday’s matchup with Denver, it was obvious Pipkins is far from 100%, but Los Angeles simply doesn’t have the depth to replace him with Jamaree Salyer already filling in on the left side and Storm Norton, well, being Storm Norton. Seattle has former Charger Uchenna Nwosu humming through six games, as the USC product has racked up three sacks so far, and overall looks like he’s continuing to build on his 2021 success. They also have rookie Boye Mafe, whose snap count has continued to climb weekly. Mafe is an athletic freak who could give Pipkins a bit of trouble if they match up. L.A. can’t send extra help Pipkins’ way every play and this fanbase might tear their collective hair out if the offense doesn’t do something other than throw the ball short on every down. But sometimes, getting the ball out quickly is necessary, and I think it will continue to be on Sunday.

Keep the foot on the gas

There’s been quite a bit of discourse about Brandon Staley, the fourth down decision-maker this season, even more so than there was as Staley lit the conventional wisdom on fire in 2021. But hear me out here, the 2022 narratives have been completely backward. Yes, Staley has made a few uber-aggressive calls in very visible situations – namely, the fourth and two against Cleveland late in the game. That’s contributed to national voices claiming that Staley’s aggressiveness is putting L.A. in danger of losing games.

In reality, Staley has only gone for it when he should have just over 40% of the time, a mark that is 12th in the league. In toss-up situations, Staley has kept the offense on the field five percent of the time, down from nearly 18.5% a year ago. There are several reasons for this, I’m sure. The running game got off to a slow start, Herbert’s injury has led to fewer bootlegs, the offense has used every short-yardage play in the book, etc. But without Dustin Hopkins this week, I want to see Staley, the 2021 fourth-down decision-maker. Keep the offense on the field, be aggressive, and emphatically win a game instead of barely hanging on.

Prevent more injuries

This is mostly about Corey Linsley, who will return this week after missing the Monday night game due to food poisoning. With Linsley in the lineup, the Chargers’ Expected Points Added (EPA) per play is among the best in the league; without him, it’s by far the worst. Linsley was in and out earlier this season with knee tendinitis, the exact type of injury I think the Chargers should be cautious with this week. It would be fine to keep Keenan Allen on a pitch count if he suits up, for example. Sebastian Joseph-Day’s ankle injury doesn’t necessarily need to be tested on every down, given the way Austin Johnson, Morgan Fox, and yes, even Jerry Tillery have played. Getting on top early against a Seahawks team that L.A. should handily beat would be a nice sight, too, perhaps giving Staley a few liberties to rest a few of the ailing starters.

