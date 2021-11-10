Chargers’ Kenneth Murray embracing expanded role

Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray is honing in on a new position.

Last week, head coach Brandon Staley said that Murray’s role was evolving, and at Wednesday’s practice, he was with the edge defenders during the open portion to the media.

Following the session, Staley elaborated the plan for Murray when he returns to live-game action.

“He’s definitely going to be playing inside linebacker for us, but I think we can get him on the edge at times and then get him in some hybrid roles in pass-rush situations.”

Despite the expansion of his role, Murray will resume his duties as an inside linebacker, with Staley reiterating that he is still a starter there.

But giving him reps as a pass rusher may mask some of the issues he was dealing with before injuring his ankle.

Given that he possesses the explosiveness, play speed, and timing, Murray may be better suited to strictly get after the quarterback instead of having to read and react, something he struggled with.

The change might be sudden, but it could pay dividends for a group that has not been the most productive as of late.

Furthermore, broadening his tasks would mean that Kyzir White and Drue Tranquill’s snaps would not be cut into, either.

Staley said that he is hopeful Murray will be activated off the injured reserve this week ahead of the matchup against the Vikings.