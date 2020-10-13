Chargers keep losing close games, and clutch finishes are key to teams such as 4-1 Rams

Cooper Kupp's 55-yard touchdown reception helped the Rams stave off the Giants down the stretch of their game. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Jared Goff trotted onto the field knowing the Rams offense needed to wake up.

The Rams had scored only one touchdown against the winless New York Giants. Three second-half drives had ended in punts. Leading 10-9 with nine minutes left, the quarterback motivated his teammates.

“I don’t care what’s happened until this point,” Goff said. “Let’s go out and let’s score and win the game.”

They did. The Rams orchestrated a fast-paced, eight-play drive that culminated with Cooper Kupp's 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown. The defense sealed the victory in the closing seconds when cornerback Darious Williams intercepted a pass near the goal line.

More than 2,000 miles away in Tampa, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert watched as the Chargers defense relinquished a 24-7 first-half lead.

Trailing the Buccaneers 38-31 before the two-minute warning, Herbert sailed a pass in the middle of the field. Bucs defender Carlton Davis intercepted the pass, sending the Chargers to a third consecutive loss decided by seven points or less.

“You go through ups and downs and peaks and valleys in games, but you have to be able to pull through, execute and make the plays to win the damn game,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said.

The dichotomy between Los Angeles’ two NFL teams presents an interesting case study. While both share SoFi Stadium, they contrast in end-of-game situations. They’re different teams, with different personnel and different circumstances.

But their performances raise a common question: How do you close out and finish games, and what does it take to get it done?

The Chargers have struggled for an answer. Since last season, they are 3-13 in games decided by one score.

No. 13 came Monday when the Chargers blew a 17-point lead for the second consecutive week and lost to the New Orleans Saints in overtime after kicker Michael Badgley's last-second field goal in regulation hit the upright.

“I have no problem with our character, I have no problem with our leadership,” Lynn said after the game. “We just have to go back to work and fine tune the details. Once we win one of these damn games, I really believe they will come in bunches, and I can’t wait.”

They suffered similar pain in their second game, when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 17-6 deficit and won with a field goal in overtime. Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said the Chargers had no one to blame but themselves.

“The opportunity to go out there and close it — you earn that opportunity to be successful,” Bradley said. “Right now, we're not doing enough things to earn that.”

The Chargers posted a 12-4 record in 2018, tied for best in the AFC. In games decided by one score, they were 7-1. In Week 15 against the Chiefs, the Chargers overcame a 21-7 second-half deficit, scoring a two-point conversion in the final seconds to win 29-28.

Tight end Hunter Henry said players believed in themselves that season, regardless of the scoreboard. He’s hopeful that mindset can start to translate to this season.

“Guys made plays at the end of games, and I felt like we just knew at the end of those games, especially when things were tight, we were going to come out victorious,” Henry said.

“We’re a different team than 2018, 100%, but there's still some guys from that team here. We’ve got to just keep growing, keep grinding, and those things are going to come.”

Lynn said mental toughness is the biggest factor a team needs to win close games. It’s equally important to not allow games to become tight. That means maintaining leads and eliminating mishaps, something the Chargers haven’t done well.

At the end of the third quarter in his debut against the Chiefs, Herbert rolled left and escaped pocket pressure. He could have run for the first down, but instead threw a pass across his body that was intercepted.

View photos Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had his share of pressure, and frustrations, against the Chiefs. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) More

Story continues