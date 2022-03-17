Veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington will stick with the Chargers.

Covington agreed to a deal to remain with the Chargers, his agent told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Covington signed a one-year contract with the Chargers last offseason and will be back with the team this year. In 2021 he played in 16 games with three starts.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Covington has also spent time with the Texans, Cowboys, Broncos and Bengals.

Chargers keep Christian Covington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk