Chargers keep Christian Covington
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles ChargersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Christian CovingtonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington will stick with the Chargers.
Covington agreed to a deal to remain with the Chargers, his agent told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
The 28-year-old Covington signed a one-year contract with the Chargers last offseason and will be back with the team this year. In 2021 he played in 16 games with three starts.
A sixth-round draft pick in 2016, Covington has also spent time with the Texans, Cowboys, Broncos and Bengals.
Chargers keep Christian Covington originally appeared on Pro Football Talk