Chargers to keep backup QB Chase Daniel, Jalen Guyton, Storm Norton, Donald Parham Jr.

The Chargers reached agreement on a one-year contract to keep veteran backup quarterback Chase Daniel. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

The Chargers announced Tuesday that they have placed tenders on offensive tackle Storm Norton, wide receiver Jalen Guyton and tight end Donald Parham Jr., meaning each will remain with the team.

They also released right tackle Bryan Bulaga, opening $10.75 million of cap space. In another move that was expected, quarterback Chase Daniel agreed to a one-year contract to return as Justin Herbert’s backup.

Norton started 18 games — 16 at right tackle and two at left tackle — as an injury replacement over the last two seasons. He filled in for Bulaga last season after the veteran went down in the opener.

Norton remains the team’s top option at right tackle, though the Chargers are in the process of rebuilding their roster.

Depending on how the rest of the offseason unfolds, Norton or Trey Pipkins could end up being the leading choice at swing tackle.

Guyton, who has appeared in 35 games for the Chargers, is their speediest receiver. He has 59 career receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns.

The Chargers are expected to add more speed at receiver in the coming weeks, perhaps with their first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the NFL draft next month.

Parham has 47 receptions for 349 yards and six touchdowns in his two seasons with the Chargers. He missed the final three games of 2021 after suffering a concussion against Kansas City.

Because of injuries, Bryan Bulaga did not play much for the Chargers over the last two seasons. (Associated Press)

The Chargers also have tight end Tre’ McKitty on their roster. A 2021 third-round pick, McKitty assumed a bigger role as his rookie season progressed and distinguished himself as a blocker.

Veterans Stephen Anderson and Jared Cook are free agents. Anderson was a key contributor on special teams the last two seasons and remains available. Cook is not expected to return.

Bulaga was one of the Chargers’ biggest free-agent signings in 2020, coming to the team after spending nine years with Green Bay.

But injuries marred his time in Southern California, Bulaga limited to 59% of the Chargers’ offensive snaps two years ago and to one game last season.

Story continues

Additional salary cap space was needed after the Chargers traded for Khalil Mack last week and agreed to terms with free agents J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson on Monday.

In reworking the roster, the Chargers continue to look for defensive help along with options to bolster the right side of their offensive line, among other needs.

Daniel, 35, appeared in one game in 2021. He has been a backup throughout a career that began in 2010 with New Orleans.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.