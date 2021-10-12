Chargers’ Justin Herbert vs. Ravens’ Lamar Jackson: What to know about QB duel in Week 6

Week 6 will feature a battle between two of the league’s best quarterbacks: Chargers’ Justin Herbert and Ravens’ Lamar Jackson.

Two young superstar signal-callers who have been terrors are both coming off career-high passing performances and thrilling victories.

Against the Browns, one of the league’s most prolific defenses, Herbert strung together a performance that resulted in 398 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and a rushing score in the team’s 47-42 win.

Over his last three games, Herbert has been on fire under center for Los Angeles. Herbert has gone 77-of-119 passing for 901 yards with 12 total touchdowns and no interceptions.

On the other hand, Jackson rallied Baltimore from a 25-9 fourth-quarter deficit, leading three consecutive touchdown drives to overtime, where the team captured their victory over the Colts.

Jackson’s impressive night ended with 442 passing yards and four touchdowns on 37-of-43 passing with no interceptions. He also added a team-high 62 yards on the ground.

Without his left tackle, first-round pick wide receiver, and top three running backs, Jackson leads the NFL in yards per completion (14.4). He’s averaging a career-best 269.3 passing yards per game and is gaining over six yards per carry.

Herbert will be going up against a shaky defense that has allowed 296.4 passing yards per game (28th). Meanwhile, Jackson will be tested against the seventh-best pass defense (214.4 yards per game).

However, the Chargers have given up 157.6 rushing yards per game (32nd), where Jackson could beat up the team.

Whichever quarterback comes on top this weekend will not only put their team atop the AFC but help their chances of being named league MVP.

The showdown between Los Angeles and Baltimore is set for Sunday, Oct. 17, at 10:00 am PT. But in reality, this matchup is more than worthy of primetime television.