Chargers’ Justin Herbert sets rookie QB record ahead of Bills

The Bills have a bit of a record-setting quarterback coming to town next week via the Chargers’ Justin Herbert.

Herbert, the third quarterback selected at the 2020 NFL Draft, is the only rookie quarterback to ever have three-plus passing touchdowns in a five-game span in NFL history according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The most recent outing for Herbert came against a bit of an expected opponent, the lowly Jets, as he had 366 passing yards and three scores in Sunday’s 34-28 win for the Chargers (3-7). The two games prior to that, Herbert did not sling three scores, he only had two against the Dolphins and Raiders, respectively.

Going back to Week 8, Herbert had three touchdown passes against the Brocnos and did so the week prior to that against the Jaguars. The Bolts did split those games though, losing to the Broncos.

Overall in that five-game span, Herbert had 1,504 passing yards, an average of 300.8 yards per game, and 13 total touchdown passes. The No. 6 overall pick had only three interceptions as well.

By comparison, the Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has six touchdowns and has averaged 148.4 passing yards in his past four games while the Bengals’ Joe Burrow has averaged 276.8 yards per game over his last five outings with seven total touchdown passes. Burrow was injured on Sunday, though.

Tagovailoa and Burrow were the fifth and first-overall picks, respectively, at the recent draft.

