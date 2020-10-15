Chargers' Justin Herbert learning he can't let the perils of running in the NFL slide

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) tries to get down on the turf before getting hit by a Kansas City Chiefs defender in Week 2, but he has taken more than his share of hits this season. In fact, he has initiated some. (Peter Joneleit / Associated Press)

Justin Herbert, with his smooth throwing motion and surgical precision, has proven he’s already a top-notch NFL passer.

Now, the 6-foot-6 Chargers rookie needs to work on his going-to-the-ground game.

He took off running in his first career game and clobbered Kansas City linebacker Damien Wilson when they collided near the sideline. Whereas Herbert nonchalantly popped to his feet, Wilson appeared knocked out cold.

Two weeks later, Herbert tore off a five-yard run against Tampa Bay and lowered his shoulder on Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead. This time, the defensive player got the better of the crash, as Herbert needed a few moments with his hands on his knees to compose himself. Whitehead was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

“Feet-first sliding is probably the best option I should go with,” Herbert conceded later. “I grew up playing baseball so I feel like I’m pretty comfortable with sliding. It’s a little tough on the grass, your cleats get stuck a little bit, but it’s definitely something I’ve been practicing. Moving forward, I’ll be better about it.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn hopes so. He could be forgiven for watching replays of those collisions through his fingers while covering his eyes.

“Bad coaching by me right there, bad coaching,” Lynn said. “I don’t want him taking hits like that, like he did from the Chiefs. … I want him to get down. I don’t want him to take those hits in the National Football League.”

Theoretically, Herbert could look across town for pointers from another young quarterback. The Rams' Jared Goff, the son of a former Major League Baseball player, has had sliding issues of his own.

In the two years since the NFL made a rule change — stipulating a quarterback doesn’t have to slide feet first to be considered giving himself up, and instead is afforded the same defenseless-player protections when he dives forward — Goff has found himself getting “caught in between sometimes.”

Rams quarterback Jared Goff slides before being tackled by the Chicago Bears in a 2018 game at Soldier Field.

“I’m used to going feet first, and I have my whole career,” Goff said. “And then in the last year or two, I want to go head first. I don’t want to lose those three yards. But at the same time, you’re kind of trying to figure out where your momentum is.”

His father, Jerry Goff, who played catcher in the majors for six years, wishes his son would hit the deck more often, yet understands why he doesn’t always do so.

“Do I encourage him to slide? Yeah, 100%,” the elder Goff said. “But there are times, like he did in the playoffs against Dallas, and a few times in college, where you’ve just got to deal with it and go get that first down. You’re not going to slide short in that situation. But I would say 90% or more, you’re just going to slide and play the next down.”

The dilemma is older than Red Grange. Should a quarterback risk injury by fighting for that extra yard, either by dropping a shoulder and delivering a blow, or by diving forward as a human missile?

Or should he sacrifice that extra yard or two and safely slide feet first?

“We’ve got to coach these quarterbacks out of the macho-man approach,” said Hall of Fame personnel executive Bill Polian, who thinks all NFL teams should build sliding pits at their facilities to teach quarterbacks. “Playoffs are one thing; that’s a different cat altogether. But in terms of the regular season, never lower your shoulder. Don’t take those kinds of blows. The rule is there to protect you: Go slide.”

It can be difficult for defenders to stop their momentum when quarterbacks, such as Clemson's Trevor Lawrence against Alabama last January, attempt to slide to avoid hits.

