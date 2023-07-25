Chargers make Justin Herbert highest-paid quarterback in NFL

The Chargers and Justin Herbert have agreed to a five-year deal worth $262.5 million, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

Herbert surpasses Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s previous extension of five years worth $260 million.

Herbert has been nothing short of outstanding in his first three seasons with the Bolts, throwing for 14,089 yards, 94 touchdowns and 35 interceptions and shattering various records along the way.

Last season, Herbert battled fractured rib cartilage and a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, other key players on the offense dealt with injuries and they did not have a speed option, which limited him from uncorking it.

Herbert has yet to fully unlock what makes him such a great player: his immense arm strength and talent. Insert offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

Moore’s system is the recipe to success for Herbert, and so is the return of all key members on the offensive side of the ball, including left tackle Rashawn Slater and the addition of Johnston.

If he can stay healthy, the Chargers have the potential to make deep runs for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire