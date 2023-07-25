Chargers, Justin Herbert agree to five-year extension

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Justin Herbert has his contract, and the Chargers have their franchise quarterback locked up for years to come.

Herbert and the Chargers agreed today to a five-year contract extension that multiple reports put at a total value of $262.5 million, slightly more than Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson received this offseason.

Whatever they’re paying, it’s a good deal for the Chargers, who now have confidence that they’ll have an elite quarterback for many years to come.

The Chargers still have work to do to build a roster that can dethrone the Chiefs in the AFC West. But the biggest piece of work is done.

Recommended Stories