Chargers' Joey Bosa misses practice a third time and is questionable to face Chiefs

The Chargers' Joey Bosa (97), shown sacking Cowboys quarterback Dan Prescott in Week 2, has missed three days of practice this week because of ankle and foot issues. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Edge rusher Joey Bosa did not practice Friday for the third day in a row, but the Chargers have not ruled him out for their game Sunday at Kansas City.

The three-time Pro Bowl player is dealing with what the team has called ankle and foot issues. He is officially listed as questionable.

“It's not anything serious or long term, but it's just one of those, I mean, it's sore, for sure,” coach Brandon Staley said. “It's definitely loosened up as the week’s gone on … but we’re just trying to be careful.”

Any limitations would be less than ideal for Bosa, who, if he does play, figures to spend most of the game chasing Patrick Mahomes, one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL.

Staley suggested a decision on Bosa’s availability might not come until shortly before game time. Teams must release their active game-day rosters 90 minutes before kickoff.

Defensive tackle Justin Jones (calf) is doubtful for Sunday. He was injured in the Chargers’ opener and didn’t play Sunday against Dallas.

Defensive back Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) also was hurt in Week 1 and remains out. He won’t play against Kansas City.

Herbert's KC story

For the remainder of his career, any time Justin Herbert plays Kansas City the story of his first NFL start will be ripe for the retelling.

Herbert debuted unexpectedly against the Chiefs in Week 2 last season after Tyrod Taylor was knocked from the game minutes before kickoff by a medical mishap that resulted in him suffering a punctured lung.

Herbert led the Chargers to a touchdown on his first drive, scoring on a four-yard run. He outplayed Mahomes for most of the afternoon at SoFi Stadium as the Chargers took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter.

Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to a 23-20 overtime victory.

Herbert ended up keeping the starting job and won the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year award. He has continued to progress through the first two weeks of this season.

Herbert is 62 of 88 for 675 yards and two touchdowns. He has turned the ball over four times — three interceptions and a fumble — but Staley said Herbert is “playing at a really, really high level.”

He praised the pace with which Herbert has played, noting that he hasn’t been guilty of holding the ball too long. He also said Herbert has done well to avoid the rush, something that became an issue against the Cowboys.

First-year offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi has been equally impressed with Herbert.

“I think it’s a combination that he plays outstanding in structure, meaning when the play works the way you want it to work, the ball gets out on time with the right receiver accurately,” Lombardi said. “Then when there's a little bit of adversity, whether there's a rusher coming free or no one’s open, he can buy time and make a big-time throw downfield.

“It’s just that combination of playing within the offense when it's appropriate but also making a play when maybe we didn't dial up the perfect scheme. As time goes on, you just get more confidence and trust in the way he operates. He's kind of a great combination of those two things.”

Close call?

As of Friday afternoon, Kansas City was favored by seven points over the Chargers. The better bet might be that final score will be at least that close.

“It’s probably going to come down to who has the ball last again,” running back Austin Ekeler said. “That’s what we do around here with the Chargers.”

This team has opened the season with a one-score victory at Washington and a one-score loss against Dallas.

The Chargers have played 25 one-score games (out of 34 total) since the start of the 2019 season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.