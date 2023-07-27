Chargers' Joey Bosa makes powerful statement by adding weight, losing hair

Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa, who typically sports long hair, has a new look this summer. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Joey Bosa said Thursday that he is about to lose his hair, before adding that he has gained weight.

One of these developments could be significant for the Chargers in 2023. The other can be summed up by Bosa — in reference to his soon-to-be shaven head — predicting: “I’ll be like a little tennis ball.”

The Chargers’ goals for this season include improvement in running the ball and stopping the run. Bosa said his additional weight should lead to him being a better defender overall.

“Obviously, pass rushing is a big part of my game,” he said. “But I’m super focused on having more of an impact in the run game. I hope that trickles down to everybody else.”

Joey Bosa, shown greeting Chargers coach Brandon Staley last season, typically had long hair but cut it short this summer. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Bosa said he played at 250 pounds last year and is closer to 265-270 now. After transitioning to Brandon Staley’s defense before the 2021 season, Bosa said he trimmed down.

He also said his run defense “has kind of gone down in the last couple years.” He played at closer to 265 early in his NFL career.

“I just think I’ll be a much more effective player in pass rush with my power,” he said, “and be able to play the run a little more dirty.”

Bosa also said his opposite edge rusher, Khalil Mack, put on weight heading into this season. Both could — literally — be bigger factors in a defense that needed to beef up against opposing run games.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.