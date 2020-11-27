Chargers' Joey Bosa kicking himself for losing his cool against the Jets

Jeff Miller
·5 min read
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (97) chases the quarterback during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, November 22, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers defeated the Jets 34-28. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa chases the quarterback during a game against the New York Jets on Nov. 22 at SoFi Stadium. ( John Cordes / Associated Press)

He had a career high with five quarterback hits and a daily low with one trash can kick.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa acknowledged he was disappointed in how frustrated he allowed himself to become Sunday after narrowly missing a sack and forced fumble against the New York Jets.

“I need to be a better leader for these young guys,” he explained Thursday. “When they see me coming off kicking and screaming about a play I missed, they need to see me take a breath and be like, ‘OK, whatever. Next play.’ ”

Early in the second quarter, Bosa tracked down quarterback Joe Flacco on third and two and knocked the ball loose. Teammate Michael Davis recovered at the Jets’ 27-yard line.

But a replay review changed the call to an incomplete pass, officials ruling that Flacco’s right arm was moving forward just enough to warrant a reversal.

On the sideline, Bosa reacted by kicking a trash can, a moment that CBS captured and then showed its television audience in slow motion.

Bosa said that when he was younger, he sometimes allowed such frustration to linger and disrupt his performance on subsequent plays. He said that wasn’t the case Sunday.

“I kind of centered that anger and used it as motivation to keep going and keep pushing,” he said. “You want to use that anger as drive. You don’t want to throw a tantrum and set a bad example for the young guys.”

Now in his fifth season, Bosa continues to cement himself as a leader on this team and one of the top defensive ends in the NFL.

In August, he signed a five-year, $135-million extension that guaranteed him $102 million, a league record for a defensive player. The deal gave Bosa the sort of security few around the organization possess today, particularly with the Chargers sputtering through a 3-7 season.

Given his situation, the 25-year-old former first-round pick indicated he feels the responsibly of setting the proper tone, especially for the defense.

“You’re mad,” Bosa said he told himself Sunday. “You need to take a breath and calm down or this is going to drag on into the next play, next series. You’re never making good decisions when you’re furiously angry.”

The game against the Jets was an active one for Bosa. Along with his five quarterback hits, he had two tackles and a pair of roughing-the-passer penalties, both infractions coming during a 2½-minute stretch in the fourth quarter.

The first was for a hit officials deemed was late, Bosa admitting he made a “stupid mistake.”

The second was for hitting Flacco low. Bosa beat New York right tackle Chuma Edoga but lost his balance and fell in front of Flacco. He then reached out and wrapped up around Flacco’s knees to bring him down.

“I don’t know what to do about it,” Bosa said. “It’s the call. So I’m going to have to try to not tackle him. … It was literally the only thing I could do.”

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he disagreed with the penalty and praised Bosa for bringing Flacco down without doing anything malicious or potentially harmful.

“He did a heck of a job of making an effort to get to the quarterback,” Lynn said. “And I don’t think it was vicious once he got to his legs … could have been worse.”

Bosa called the penalty “kind of ridiculous” but said he understood the importance of protecting quarterbacks who, in some case, can be almost defenseless in such situations.

Before Sunday, Bosa had been flagged four times this season, twice for offsides and twice for neutral-zone infractions. His previous roughing-the-passer penalty came in Week 3 of last season.

“The rule is, I guess, if you hit him below the knee, you can’t do that,” Bosa said. “So you gotta somehow sweep his leg or something ridiculous. I’m sure they’ll come out in a few games and be like, ‘Oh, we were wrong. We’ve changed it,’ and that will make it all better, but whatever. I just have to be smart and play by the rules.”

Boom-boom!

Denzel Perryman has the reputation of being perhaps the Chargers’ hardest hitter, particularly with safety Derwin James out.

Against the Jets, the veteran linebacker had two notable collisions, one coming when he knocked down left tackle Mekhi Becton, a rookie and first-round pick who is 6-foot-7, 363 pounds. Perryman is 5-11, 240.

“I didn’t know he weighed that much until after the game when everybody’s giving me his measurements,” Perryman said. “That is one of the biggest guys I guess I’d say I’ve put down.”

Said Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley: “That’s what Denzel Perryman is, right? He’s a physical player, very good instances. He’s got a lot of explosiveness.”

On the other hit, Perryman met running back Frank Gore head-on in a violent encounter. Both got up smiling and acknowledged one another by butting helmets.

Gore and Perryman are from south Florida and played collegiately at Miami. Perryman said they’ve worked out together in the offseason.

He also said that after their only other meeting in the NFL — when Gore was playing for Indianapolis — Gore later bragged about what had happened.

“I can’t remember this, but he ended up telling everybody back in the neighborhood where we’re from that he ran me over,” Perryman said, smiling. “So I made it my duty to get a good lick on him when we played him again.”

Injuries

Cornerback Casey Hayward (groin) and defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee) did not practice Thursday for the second day in a row, putting their availability for Sunday at Buffalo in doubt.

Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, who is dealing with a knee problem, also didn’t practice, the Chargers’ official report noting his absence was not injury related.

Running back Kalen Ballage (ankle/calf) was limited in practice. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder/chest) also missed practice as he’s expected to be out for weeks.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • No offense, but the Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever

    The Cowboys attempted a fake punt when they were down four in the fourth quarter of their Thanksgiving game against Washington, and it COMPLETELY blew up in their faces.

  • Matt Patricia’s coaching malpractice on full display in Lions’ lifeless loss to Texans

    The Lions showed the national audience just how low Matt Patricia's coaching can sink them

  • REPORT: Culprit identified in Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 fiasco

    The Ravens have disciplined the coach whom they believe may be the source of the rash of COVID-positive cases.

  • Washington takes over first place in NFC East with utter demolition of Dallas

    Washington destroyed rival Dallas to take control of the NFC East lead.

  • Johnny Manziel says he '100 percent' lost his Browns teammates' respect with off-field antics

    The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.

  • Report: Pacers offered Celtics Myles Turner and first-rounder in Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade

    Gordon Hayward reportedly wanted to join the Pacers.

  • How Diego Maradona's life spiralled to leave him a hobbling, arthritic shadow of his former self

    The final moments of Asif Kapadia’s magnificent film Diego Maradona are almost too painful to watch. To a soundtrack of an interview conducted when he was at the peak of his powers in Napoli, when he talks of the football pitch being a refuge, a sanctuary, a place of freedom where he could express himself without fear, we see Maradona in his late fifties attempting to play five-a-side with his friends. The juxtaposition of the glorious athlete of our collective memory and the hobbling, pot-bellied, arthritic shadow he became is a telling reflection of his decline. So precipitous was his fall, it almost appeared to be the consequence of a Faustian pact, an agreement to become the most influential footballer in the world in exchange for a sporting afterlife of misery and self-loathing. The sadness is that any evaluation of his genius cannot but take account of what happened next. It had been long coming, but we were given first indication of his unravelling at the 1994 World Cup. The man who had dragged his country to victory in 1986, then almost repeated the trick in 1990, was by now a drug-addled parody of his glory days. His goggle-eyed celebration when he scored his last ever goal for his country in the game against Greece was a symptom of his personal nightmare: the man was wired beyond repair. Banned, traduced and shamed, his playing career was over. But back in his homeland he was still revered. And no wonder, given what he had delivered. He parlayed his celebrity into a lucrative turn as a chat show host, before his inability to control his appetites compromised his facility to frame a question. Still, he knew about football, so in 2005 he was offered a role as sporting director at Boca Juniors, his old club in Buenos Aires’s most roughhouse neighbourhood. In a stadium that, 25 years after he last kicked a ball there, remains a shrine to his brilliance, his very presence was an inspiration; Boca won four trophies in two seasons with him watching enthusiastically from his private box. In a manner that was to become a pattern, though, it did not last. He fell out with the club president and was gone.

  • Watch Dwayne Haskins rush over to help up Alex Smith after a play

    The QB was there for his teammate.

  • Looking at the options the NFL has for Steelers vs Ravens

    The Ravens situation has gotten so bad it could force the NFL to act on this Sunday's Steelers game.

  • Decisions have not yet been made regarding Ravens-Steelers game

    The return of multiple additional positive COVID-19 tests on Thanksgiving night has thrust the Ravens into even more turmoil. It also has created significant confusion regarding the status of Sunday’s scheduled game against the Steelers. Per a league source with direct knowledge of the situation, decisions have not been made regarding whether the game will [more]

  • Heated pregame convo between John Harbaugh, Mike Vrabel revealed

    Ravens head coach Harbaugh got into it with Titans players and head coach Mike Vrabel before Sunday's kickoff.

  • Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem. Here's why

    Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford knelt during the national anthem on Thanksgiving Day. In September, he explained why he chose to join teammates.

  • Stephen A. Smith blasts Cowboys after Thanksgiving loss to Washington

    Noted Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith had a great night thanks to the Washington Football Team.

  • Peyton Manning heckles Phil Mickelson, calls out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change

    Peyton Manning heckled Phil Mickelson and called out Tom Brady ahead of The Match: Champions for Change.

  • Only 13 NFL teams still have a legit shot at winning the Super Bowl

    FiveThirtyEight has the Chiefs and Saints and the clear favorites to meet in the Super Bowl, but 11 other teams still have a shot at the title.

  • Top 10 NBA free agents still available

    With more than 100 players already agreeing to deals this offseason, the shelves are getting pretty bare for NBA teams still shopping for free agents to round out their roster. Still, there are some solid rotation players who can fill a role for teams out there — and one superstar (but there's no suspense with

  • Report: NBA denies Lakers’ attempt to exclude Luol Deng’s salary

    The Lakers don't gain flexibility with the salary cap, luxury tax and hard cap.

  • Texans throttle Lions, 41-25, in what may be Matt Patricia's final game as head coach

    Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions pummeled on Thanksgiving Day by Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

  • Why Maradona Was Better Than Messi and Ronaldo

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- Soccer fans are fortunate to live in a time when two superstars are simultaneously making the claim to be the best player in the history of the sport — and more fortunate still that we can watch the contest between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo play out, week in and week out, live before a global audience of billions. Thanks to YouTube, I can watch high-quality videos of their most compelling performances, and of every goal they’ve ever scored.When Diego Maradona was staking his claim to the title of best ever, most of the world could only get a quadrennial glimpse of his genius, when he turned out for Argentina in the ’82, ’86, ’90 and ‘94 World Cups. Growing up in India during that period, I never saw highlights of his performances for FC Barcelona or Napoli (a city where he’s still regarded as part deity, part royalty).Obituary: Maradona, Soccer Icon Who Led Argentina to Glory, Dies at 60There are now some video highlights online that preserve a grainy record of him in his pomp — including THAT goal against England in the Azteca Stadium on June 22, 1986. But these only hint at what he was capable of. They don’t constitute sufficient supporting evidence to the argument that he was the best ever.What makes it harder still is the even scarcer evidence for claimants of previous generations: Hungary’s Ferenc Puskas, Spain and Argentina’s Alfredo di Stefano, Brazil’s Pele, the Dutchman Johan Cruyff, Germany’s Franz Beckenbauer, et al. That they played under different conditions and rules, and in different positions, makes the argument moot, anyway.We can’t, then, know if Maradona was technically the best to have kicked a ball.Nevertheless, I’m here to argue that he was the greatest of all time. And my case rests on the simple fact that he, more than all the other claimants named here, came closest to defying the dictum that soccer is a team sport.For most of his career, Maradona played in teams that lacked any other world-beating players. Run your eye down the list of the Napoli squad with which he conquered Italian soccer in 1986-87, and there’s not a single other player who would make it to a Serie A hall of fame. He had a slightly better supporting cast in the Argentina sides that he took to two World Cup finals — winning it in ’86, and coming agonizingly close in ’90 — but nobody would argue that Jorge Valdano was to Maradona what, say, Jairzinho was to Pele in ’70.It is one thing to be a brilliant player surrounded by other brilliant players; in this regard Messi and Ronaldo have been exceptionally fortunate with their club teams. But Maradona made magic out of mediocre materials.What makes this even more remarkable is the weight of expectation he carried on his diminutive frame. When he signed for Napoli in 1984, the club had never won the Italian league, and yet its fans immediately began to dream of championship glory. The “pibe de oro,” or golden boy, was as much talisman as captain and player.Other footballers — Messi among them — have since had to cope with comparable pressure, but modern superstars are surrounded by a scaffolding of public relations professionals and psychiatrists to help them. Maradona, lacking support off the field as he did on it, nonetheless delivered the “oro” for club and country over and over again.Until he didn’t. It was probably inevitable that the burdens of his genius would eventually crush him, and they did so in spectacular fashion. But he withstood them long enough to cast in bronze — like the plaque commemorating THAT goal outside the Azteca Stadium — his claim to being the greatest of all time. RIP, Diego Armando Maradona, GOAT.(Corrects name of player on Pele’s 1970 team in seventh paragraph.)This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Bobby Ghosh is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He writes on foreign affairs, with a special focus on the Middle East and Africa.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This Guy Just Set an Absolutely Bonkers Record for Running a Mile Backwards

    His time is seriously impressive.