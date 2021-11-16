Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Jerry Tillery placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Chargers could be without two starters along the defensive line this weekend against the Steelers.

Los Angeles has placed edge defender Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who test positive or have close contact with someone infected.

It remains to be seen if Bosa and Tillery are vaccinated or not.

If they are, they will need to be asymptomatic and then can return once they get two negative tests 24 hours apart.

We will continue to monitor and update this situation once further news is released.