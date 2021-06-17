Chargers’ Joey Bosa getting adjusted to new defensive system

Chargers edge defender Joey Bosa is heading into his sixth season with the same responsibilities of being as disruptive as possible in opposing backfields, but in a new defense under head coach Brandon Staley.

Bosa, who fielded questions from the media after Wednesday’s session at mandatory minicamp, talked about the adjustments that he’s having to make to get adapted to the system.

While he did mention that he will be tasked with dropping back into coverage more than he did in previous seasons, Bosa’s main priority is still to get after the quarterback.

“It’ll just take some time getting used to the play calls and understanding that aspect of it,” Bosa said. “Whatever my role is, I feel confident that they’re going to put me in a great position. They know what they’re doing.”

Bosa did not elaborate too much on his role, but he did say that Staley’s defense is going to put the best players in a good position and trying to get one-on-ones, adding that it’s about trying to exploit the offense.

Bosa will be an integral piece of the defense, where it’s expected that he will play on the edge of the line as an outside pass rusher, and a little bit closer to the ball as an interior defensive lineman because he has the length and strength to be able to anchor, too.

Bosa appeared in 12 games in 2020, recording 7.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 27 quarterback hits.