Chargers make J.C. Jackson a healthy scratch

The Chargers signed cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year contract as a free agent last season with the hope that he would help lift their defense to new heights.

Jackson has not had the desired impact, however. He struggled last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury and he has not played well in the first two weeks of this season.

The Chargers won't be playing Jackson at all on Sunday. He is inactive for their road game against the Vikings and it's a coach's decision as Jackson was not on the team's injury report at all this week.

Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., Deane Leonard, and Ja'Sir Taylor are active at cornerback Sunday.