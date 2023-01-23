The Chargers are meeting with a coach from their co-tenants at SoFi Stadium on Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers are interviewing Rams quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson for their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day after losing to the Jaguars in the Wild Card round.

Robinson just completed his first year with his current job titles. He has been on the Rams staff since 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach.

The Ravens have also requested an interview with Robinson while reports have indicated the Chargers also want to interview Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel and Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson.

Chargers are interviewing Zac Robinson Monday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk