Chargers to interview Titans TEs coach Luke Steckel for OC job

Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is reportedly a candidate for the offensive coordinator job of the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chargers are set to interview Steckel sometime this week for their offensive coordinator vacancy, but an exact date was not given.

Steckel has been with the Titans for 10 seasons, with nine of them coming as an assistant. He was promoted to tight ends coach from offensive assistant in 2021.

The Titans are in the market for their own offensive coordinator, so it’ll be interesting to see if Steckel will get an interview. Tennessee has interviewed one in-house candidate in passing game coordinator Tim Kelly.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire