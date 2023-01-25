Chargers interview Jerrod Johnson for offensive coordinator

The Chargers have completed another interview in their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The team announced that they interviewed Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson on Wednesday. They’ve also interviewed Rams quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Zac Robinson and Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson since firing Joe Lombardi in the wake of their playoff loss to the Jaguars.

Johnson just completed his first season on the Vikings’ staff. He was the Colts offensive quality control coach during the 2021 season and he did coaching fellowships with the Colts and 49ers, so he has less experience than the other candidates that have interviewed with the team thus far.

Johnson played quarterback for Texas A&M from 2006 to 2010. He spent several years bouncing around offseason rosters and practice squads before deciding to go into coaching.

