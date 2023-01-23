Chargers to interview Greg Olson for offensive coordinator

The Chargers didn’t have to look far to find one candidate for their offensive coordinator opening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is set to interview Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson on Tuesday. The Chargers and Rams both play their home games in Los Angeles, so it won’t be much of a trip to get to the meeting.

Olson joined the Rams after spending the last four seasons as the Raiders’ offensive coordinator. That was his second stint running the Raiders offense and he’s also been a coordinator for the Jaguars, Buccaneers, Rams, and Lions over two decades as an NFL assistant.

The Rams are also looking for an offensive coordinator, but there’s no word on whether Olson is under consideration for that post.

