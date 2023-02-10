Chargers interview Fred Walker for quarterbacks coach

The Chargers hired Kellen Moore as their new offensive coordinator and they’re moving on to fill out the rest of the offensive staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team interviewed Raiders offensive assistant Fred Walker for their quarterbacks coach job.

Walker joined the Raiders for the 2021 season. He previously spent one year as the quarterbacks coach at UMass and was an offensive assistant working with Daniel Jones and other Duke quarterbacks earlier in his career.

Walker was also a student assistant while at Mississippi State and worked with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott when they were both in school.

He’ll work with Justin Herbert if he gets the job with the Chargers and a productive partnership would help his chances of continuing to climb the NFL coaching ladder.

