Chargers interim HC Giff Smith: We’ve got a three-week season and we’re going to play to win

Giff Smith has taken over as the Chargers interim head coach after the team fired Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco following last Thursday's 63-21 loss to the Raiders.

Smith has been with the organization since 2016, initially serving as the defensive line coach before becoming outside linebackers coach in 2022.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Smith joked he “would have lost some weight a few weeks back” if he knew his change in role was coming.

“I’ve been in this game a while and there are always new things that come up,” Smith said, via Elliott Teaford of the Orange County Register. “I’ve been around a lot of great coaches through the years. You just roll with it. You give to these players, you give to this organization then whatever happens, happens.”

The Chargers have three games against playoff contenders to end the season, starting with Saturday’s matchup against the Bills. With Buffalo coming in as arguably the hottest team in football and L.A. missing starting quarterback Justin Herbert, it’s likely going to be tough for the Chargers to keep up. But Los Angeles still has to line up and play.

“It’s a team game and it’s a player-driven league and the teams that have been successful that I’ve been a part of, you have great leaders,” Smith said. “In times of adversity, those are the guys who’ve got to lead. Even if it’s out of your nature to step up and be aggressive, this is what this team needs for these three weeks.

“We’ve got a three-week season and we’re going to play to win.”

After Saturday's game, the Chargers will be on the road to face Denver in Week 17 before finishing the season at home against Kansas City in Week 18.

With Smith moving from outside linebackers coach to interim head coach, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley will take over play-calling from Staley. Kellen Moore will continue to call the offense.