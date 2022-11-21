Chargers’ injury updates following loss to Chiefs

The Chargers suffered some injuries to a couple of players in their loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, most notably Mike Williams.

Williams had a “re-aggravation” of his high ankle sprain, according to Brandon Staley. Staley said the team will find out a lot more in the next couple of days, but it is not considered to be significant.

Williams sustained the injury during his toe-tap catch along the sideline in the first quarter. Following the play, he came up limping and did not return to the field.

Kenneth Murray sustained a neck injury in the third quarter and remained out for the rest of the game. Staley said it was a “stinger that didn’t resolve” but is better today.

Los Angeles could be getting reinforcement in the backfield, as Joshua Kelley is expected back in practice this week, per Staley.

Kelley, who sustained a knee injury in Week 6, is now eligible to return from the injured reserve.

