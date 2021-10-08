Chargers injury updates ahead of Week 5 vs. Browns

After finishing the final practice of the week before taking on the Browns this weekend, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley provided an update on a few players that either dealt or are dealing with an injury.

Even though he is listed as questionable on the final injury report, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) is expected to play on Sunday, according to head coach Brandon Staley.

“Barring any setback, I think he should play. He’s practiced pretty well this week and is feeling pretty good.”

Staying in the secondary, cornerback and special teams ace Ryan Smith is expected to make his 2021 season debut this weekend. Signed this past offseason, Smith should aid the coverage units.

The only player that will not likely see the action is running back Justin Jackson, who is doubtful with a groin injury. Therefore, Joshua Kelley would be in a position to make his season debut.