Chargers injury report vs. Panthers: 3 out, 3 doubtful

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 3 battle with the Carolina Panthers.

Here is a look at the report:

OUT

Tyrod Taylor

Asmar Bilal

Justin Jones

DOUBTFUL

Justin Jackson

Melvin Ingram

Nick Vigil

QUESTIONABLE

Rayshawn Jenkins

Bryan Bulaga

Trai Turner

Ingram was a full participant the first two days of practice, but coach Anthony Lynn said that it got worse from Thursday to Friday. If he’s unable to play, Uchenna Nwosu should see an uptick in playing time.

With Bilal out and Vigil doubtful, Lynn said that the team will decide between Malik Jefferson and Cole Christiansen on who gets the call up from the practice squad.

Lynn said that Turner, who is dealing with a groin injury, should be ready to go for this Sunday. There wasn’t any new updates on Bulaga, who left last Sunday’s game. If for whatever reason he isn’t good to go, Trey Pipkins will get the start at right tackle.