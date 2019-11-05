Chargers’ injury report remains the same as Monday

The Chargers had no changes to their injury report Tuesday.

They won’t know the status of defensive tackles Justin Jones and Brandon Mebane until Wednesday or Thursday but are hoping both can return.

Jones and Mebane have missed the past three games.

Jones and Mebane were limited Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (illness), receiver Geremy Davis (hamstring), running back Justin Jackson (calf), linebacker Denzel Perryman (knee), safety Roderic Teamer (groin) and offensive tackle Sam Tevi (knee) did not practice Tuesday after being estimated as DNP on Monday.