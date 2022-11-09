Chargers injury report: Keenan Allen, Trey Pipkins not practicing

The Chargers returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for their Week 10 matchup with the 49ers this Sunday night.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen was among the non-participants as he recovers from a hamstring issue that he reaggravated during the bye week. Allen was deemed day-to-day by head coach Brandon Staley.

Right tackle Trey Pipkins also did not practice. Pipkins aggravated the sprained MCL in his left knee in the second half against the Falcons. Staley said that he would be a game-time decision.

Foster Sarell worked at right tackle with the first team offensive line during individual as opposed to Storm Norton.

Edge defender Khalil Mack did not practice either. The reason for Mack’s absence is undisclosed.

Another player at the EDGE position group who did not practice was Chris Rumph II, who has a sprained MCL. Rumph worked out off to the side with a trainer. Staley said there is a chance he could play on Sunday, but it will be more of a game-time decision.

Running back Joshua Kelley, who is on the injured reserve with a sprained MCL, also did running off to the side.

