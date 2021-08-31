Chargers’ initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Los Angeles Chargers have announced their initial 53-man roster heading into the 2021 season, which kicks off next Sunday against The Washington Football Team.
The Chargers can still make additional roster moves in the coming days via waiver claims and free agent signings. They’ll also look to construct a 16-man practice squad.
Breaking down the Bolts’ 53-man roster by position:
Offense
Quarterbacks (3): Justin Herbert, Chase Daniel, Easton Stick
Running backs (4): Austin Ekeler, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III
Fullbacks (1): Gabe Nabers
Wide receivers (5): Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton, Josh Palmer, K.J. Hill
Tight ends (4): Jared Cook, Donald Parham, Tre’ McKitty, Stephen Anderson
Offensive linemen (9): Rashawn Slater, Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley, Oday Aboushi, Bryan Bulaga, Trey Pipkins, Brenden Jaimes, Storm Norton, Scott Quessenberry
Defense
Defensive linemen (5): Linval Joseph, Justin Jones, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington, Forrest Merrill
Edge defender (4): Joey Bosa, Uchenna Nwosu, Kyler Fackrell, Chris Rumph II
Linebackers (5): Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill, Kyzir White, Nick Niemann, Amen Ogbongbemiga
Defensive backs (10): Michael Davis, Asante Samuel, Jr., Chris Harris, Jr., Brandon Facyson, Tevaughn Campbell, Kemon Hall, Derwin James, Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman, Mark Webb
Specialists (3): Tristan Vizcaino, Ty Long, Matt Overton