Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 5 vs. Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the regular season.

Here is a look at their inactives today:

RB Justin Jackson

DB Trey Marshall

TE Tre’ McKitty

OL Brenden Jaimes

QB Easton Stick

With running back Justin Jackson out with a groin injury, Joshua Kelley will make his 2021 season debut.

After missing the last three games with a shoulder injury, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. returns to the field.