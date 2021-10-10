Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 5 vs. Browns
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 of the regular season.
Here is a look at their inactives today:
RB Justin Jackson
TE Tre’ McKitty
QB Easton Stick
With running back Justin Jackson out with a groin injury, Joshua Kelley will make his 2021 season debut.
After missing the last three games with a shoulder injury, cornerback Chris Harris Jr. returns to the field.