Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 4 vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers are at home in the primetime, set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the regular season.

Here is a look at their inactives today:

DB Chris Harris

QB Easton Stick

TE Tre’ McKitty

OL Brenden Jaimes

RB Joshua Kelley

For the third consecutive week, Harris will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Tevaughn Campbell will most likely get the start in the slot.