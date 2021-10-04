Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 4 vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers are at home in the primetime, set to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 of the regular season.
Here is a look at their inactives today:
DB Chris Harris
QB Easton Stick
TE Tre’ McKitty
RB Joshua Kelley
For the third consecutive week, Harris will be unavailable due to a shoulder injury. In his absence, Tevaughn Campbell will most likely get the start in the slot.