Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the regular season.
Here is a look at their inactive players today:
QB Easton Stick
OL Senio Kelemete
DB Essang Bassey
CB Davontae Harris
With Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray out (COVID-19), Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann will split the playing time alongside Kyzir White.