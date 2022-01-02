Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 17 vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 17 of the regular season.

Here is a look at their inactive players today:

LB Drue Tranquill

QB Easton Stick

OL Senio Kelemete

DB Essang Bassey

CB Davontae Harris

With Drue Tranquill and Kenneth Murray out (COVID-19), Amen Ogbongbemiga and Nick Niemann will split the playing time alongside Kyzir White.