Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 14 vs. Giants
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the New York Giants in Week 14.
Here is a look at their inactives today:
Easton Stick
Derwin James Jr.
Larry Rountree III
Breiden Fehoko
With Derwin James and Alohi Gilman both out, Nasir Adderley will likely take on a bigger role.
Trey Marshall and Ben DeLuca are the only other safeties active. Chris Harris Jr. could play safety, but that would mean the Chargers would be without a starting slot corner.
With Linval Joseph back, Breiden Fehoko will not play.